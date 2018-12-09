Man injured in Walgreens parking lot armed robbery

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a family in a Walgreens parking lot.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Walgreens on Raymond Road around 6:17 p.m. Saturday. They said a 76-year-old man was in the car with four family members, including a 2-year-old, when the robber walked up to him, pointed a handgun, grabbed him by the throat and threw him to the ground.

The suspect then took three purses and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect.

