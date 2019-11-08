Man injured in crash after hitting patch of ice in Green County, deputies say
EXETER, Wis. - A Brodhead man was injured after hitting a patch of ice and crashing his vehicle, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
William P. Arndt, 27, was driving on the N9300 block of State Highway 92 in the town of Exeter around 7:40 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened.
Deputies said the road was icy and Arndt lost control his his vehicle while negotiating a curve.
The Belleville Fire Department had to free Ardnt from his vehicle, according to a release by the Sheriff's Office.
Arndt told deputies he was wearing his seat belt. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local emergency room, the release said.
Arndt was cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Traffic on State Highway 92 was shut down for about 30 minutes because of the crash.
