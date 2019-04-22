Man injured during motorcycle crash in Grant County, sheriff says

SOUTH LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A man was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday during a crash in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Draven Holzer, 19, of Lancaster, was driving his motorcycle on Old Potosi Road in South Lancaster Township when he failed to go around a curve. Holzer left the road and was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the release, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

