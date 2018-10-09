Construction worker injured after falling off roof when wooden building partially collapsed

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE, Wis. - A construction worker may be seriously injured after falling off the roof of a wooden construction building in Monroe, according to the fire chief.

Monroe Fire Chief Dan Smits said the building partially collapsed around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Monroe Police Department are investigating the incident.

The building is going to be used as a warehouse for packaging operations and was about 50 percent complete. Smits said construction workers were in the process of putting on the roof when the building collapsed and the person fell. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The cause of the collapse is not known and is under investigation at this time. Smits said he does not believe weather was a factor in the collapse.

Officials discussed the partial building collapse during a news conference about an unrelated explosion at the ethanol plant across the street: