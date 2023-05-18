BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- A Green Alert has been issued for a Green Co. man believed to have been involved in a domestic incident Wednesday night, triggering a shelter in place order overnight.
The statewide Green Alert says 35-year-old Paul Michael Anderson is now being considered a veteran at risk after an incident on Hay Hollow Road in rural Blanchardville. The Green Co. Sheriff's Office says alcohol and a gun were involved in the incident, with Anderson allegedly firing a gun at someone before running into the woods nearby.
No injuries were reported in the initial incident.
Green Co. deputies searched for Anderson all night while a shelter in place order was in place for people living nearby, but as of Thursday morning, Anderson still has not been found.
The Green Co. Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter in place order before 7 a.m. Thursday and said deputies will continue searching for him.
The press release said residents can go about normal activity, but officials are asking people to remain vigilant in the area. If you see any suspicious activity, contact law enforcement.
According to the Green Alert, Anderson is about 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call the Green Co. Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.