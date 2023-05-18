Green Alert Paul Michael Anderson

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- A Green Alert has been issued for a Green Co. man believed to have been involved in a domestic incident Wednesday night, triggering a shelter in place order overnight.

The statewide Green Alert says 35-year-old Paul Michael Anderson is now being considered a veteran at risk after an incident on Hay Hollow Road in rural Blanchardville. The Green Co. Sheriff's Office says alcohol and a gun were involved in the incident, with Anderson allegedly firing a gun at someone before running into the woods nearby.

The Green County Sheriff's Office says a shelter in place order has been lifted as of 6:45 Thursday morning.

