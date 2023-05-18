Police lights

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- A Green Alert issued for a Green Co. man believed to have been involved in a domestic incident Wednesday, triggering a shelter in place order overnight, has been canceled after he was found safe.

Paul Michael Anderson, 35, was considered a veteran at risk after an incident on Hay Hollow Road in rural Blanchardville. The Green Co. Sheriff's Office says alcohol and a gun were involved in the incident, with Anderson allegedly firing a gun at someone before running into the woods nearby.

Tags

Reporter

Shane Hogan is a reporter and producer for News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now Weekend Mornings. He can be contacted at shogan@wisctv.com.