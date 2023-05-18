BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- A Green Alert issued for a Green Co. man believed to have been involved in a domestic incident Wednesday, triggering a shelter in place order overnight, has been canceled after he was found safe.
Paul Michael Anderson, 35, was considered a veteran at risk after an incident on Hay Hollow Road in rural Blanchardville. The Green Co. Sheriff's Office says alcohol and a gun were involved in the incident, with Anderson allegedly firing a gun at someone before running into the woods nearby.
No injuries were reported in the initial incident.
Green Co. deputies searched for Anderson all night while a shelter in place order was in place for people living nearby, but as of Thursday morning, Anderson still had not been found.
The Green Co. Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter in place order before 7 a.m. Thursday and said deputies will continue searching for him.
The Green Alert was canceled by the Wisconsin Department of Justice just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, noting that Anderson had been found safe.
In an updated release Thursday afternoon, Green Co. Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said Anderson surrendered after a four-hour phone negotiation with deputies on Thursday. He was arrested at his home in York Township and faces potential charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Authorities say they found a long gun and spent shell casings outside of his home after getting a search warrant. Anderson was not armed when he was arrested, Skatrud said.
While News 3 Now does not typically identify people accused of crimes before they are charged in court, we are in this case due to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the fact that there was concern for his safety, as well as the safety of others while authorities told people nearby to shelter in place.
