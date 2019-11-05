Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Man in custody in Milwaukee following hit-and-run that hurt 2 children

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 04:12 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:12 PM CST

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man is in custody in this week's hit-and-run that injured two children.

Police say the man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee police have recovered the suspected vehicle.

The children, believed to be around ages 4 and 6, were struck around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The children were taken to a hospital, where the 4-year-old was being treated for minor injuries and the 6-year-old for serious injuries.

Police say charges will be presented in the prosecutor's office in the coming days.

The crash follows a hit-and-run crash last month in north Milwaukee that killed two young sisters and injured their 10-year-old cousin. A 19-year-old man is charged in that case.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration