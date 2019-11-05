Man in custody in Milwaukee following hit-and-run that hurt 2 children
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man is in custody in this week's hit-and-run that injured two children.
Police say the man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee police have recovered the suspected vehicle.
The children, believed to be around ages 4 and 6, were struck around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The children were taken to a hospital, where the 4-year-old was being treated for minor injuries and the 6-year-old for serious injuries.
Police say charges will be presented in the prosecutor's office in the coming days.
The crash follows a hit-and-run crash last month in north Milwaukee that killed two young sisters and injured their 10-year-old cousin. A 19-year-old man is charged in that case.
