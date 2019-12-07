Man identified in fatal Beaver Dam crash

BEVER DAM, Wis. - Police have identified the man killed in a fatal crash Friday on state Highway 33.

Charles Schultz, 66, died from injuries he suffered in a head-on crash Friday morning, according to a news release. Nineteen-year-old Jacob Anderson crossed the center line and collided with Schultz's vehicle, police said. Schultz was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Schultz died while waiting for a transfer to a medical helicopter. Anderson was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation but inattentive driving and a lack of a seat belt played roles in the seriousness of the crash.

