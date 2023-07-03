MONROE COUNTY, Wis. -- Monroe County law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend after a man was hit in the leg by a stray bullet fired nearly 1,000 yards away.
The four people arrested were allegedly target shooting at a property along County Highway M in rural Wilton when the victim, a 51-year-old man, was hit in the leg, according to a news release.
An initial investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reportedly showed that the target shooters weren't using a proper backstop while shooting, which allowed the bullet to travel across County Highway M before hitting the victim.
"They did not have, realistically, any kind of a backstop," MCSO Chief Deputy Chris Weaver told News 3 Now. "They were shooting at cardboard, and there was some sporadic tree cover, but no kind of earth or berm or anything like that, that would stop those bullets from not only crossing the County Highway, but then going on to a neighbor's property."
The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Details about his condition weren't immediately available.
Weaver said the shooting would have been avoidable if the group had followed common firearm safety rules like knowing what was beyond their target.
"Unfortunately, these tragedies do happen," Weaver said. "You do expose yourself to some criminal liability if you're using a firearm in a, you know, criminally negligent manner."
The four suspects -- a 27-year-old, two 25-year-olds, and a 23-year-old -- were all booked into the Monroe County Jail. Each faces seven felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, News 8 Now in La Crosse reports.
