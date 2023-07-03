Monroe-County-sheriff-1024×576

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. -- Monroe County law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend after a man was hit in the leg by a stray bullet fired nearly 1,000 yards away.

The four people arrested were allegedly target shooting at a property along County Highway M in rural Wilton when the victim, a 51-year-old man, was hit in the leg, according to a news release.