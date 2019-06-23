Man hit in the head, robbed near downtown Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was robbed after being hit in the head in Madison early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to an incident report from Madison police, the man was walking along the 500 block of West Mifflin Street at 1:33 a.m.

Authorities said two men ran up to the victim and knocked him to the ground. They demanded money and stole cash from the victim's wallet.

The victim did not suffer any injuries and refused to go to a hospital.

