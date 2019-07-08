News

Man hears 'zap' before arcing power lines cause road closure, firefighters say

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:44 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A road and boat launch on Madison's north side were shut down briefly Sunday morning because of an arcing power pole.

A man walking near Wheel and School roads reported hearing a "zap" before smoke starting coming from the top of an arcing power pole, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

 

 

Firefighters said no fire was coming from the pole when they arrived around 7:45 a.m. However, two live power lines connected to the pole were sagging low toward a boat launch across a gravel road.

Wheeler Road was closed in both directions, and firefighters warned those nearby to stay out of the area because of electrical hazards, the release said.

Madison Gas and Electric arrived around 8:45 a.m. to repair the power line.

