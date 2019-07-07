Man gets into fight outside Madison restaurant after stepping on people's pizza

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested after stepping on people's pizza and getting into a fight outside a Madison restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officers arrived outside the Ian's Pizza on North Frances Street at 2:33 a.m. to the sight of a fight in progress.

Officials said the 24-year-old male suspect had initially walked on tables and pizzas inside the restaurant. A man and woman told the suspect to stop and started fighting with him.

Authorities said the 24-year-old was taken to jail and arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while the other two were cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

