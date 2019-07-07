LIVE NOW

Man gets into fight outside Madison restaurant after stepping on people's pizza

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 02:15 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested after stepping on people's pizza and getting into a fight outside a Madison restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officers arrived outside the Ian's Pizza on North Frances Street at 2:33 a.m. to the sight of a fight in progress.

Officials said the 24-year-old male suspect had initially walked on tables and pizzas inside the restaurant. A man and woman told the suspect to stop and started fighting with him. 

Authorities said the 24-year-old was taken to jail and arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while the other two were cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

An investigation is ongoing. 

