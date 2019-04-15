Man frustrated after Madison refuses to pay for damage caused by rotten city tree

MADISON, Wis. - A man in Madison might be out thousands of dollars after a rotting city tree branch fell off and landed on his car, and the city of Madison refuses to pay for any of it.

Marc Marion, a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was only parked on Adams Street for a few hours. He found a spot, left his car, but when he came back, Madison crews were cleaning up a fallen branch that landed right on his hood.

Marc Marion is having a heck of a time. Last week he parked on Adams Street (under a city tree), and while he was gone, a branch fell on his car. It’s going to cost ~$5K to fix, and the city said they won’t help. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/YjdD7Ns7qT — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 15, 2019

“I had no control over (this) whatsoever,” Marion said. “I had no idea, none whatsoever. I could have just as easily parked here or there.”

He’s been able to temporarily fix some of the damage, but there’s a big scrape up one side of his hood, the windshield is cracked, and he had to tape the mirror back in place.

This is going to cost about $5,000 to fix, and he said he’s responsible for all of it.

When he reached out to the city, their insurance said they aren’t liable because they didn’t know about it beforehand.

“Per our insurance carrier, the basis for the denial is that the city did not have prior knowledge of any issues, concerns or complaints regarding the tree that lost the branch and as such, the city has immunity for the loss,” Eric Veum, a risk manager for the city, wrote in an email.

Marion said he doesn’t have the money to pay for it, so he doesn’t know what he’ll do. Regardless of what the city’s insurance said, he believes Madison should foot the bill.

“If it was on my property and the tree fell, I’d be responsible for it,” Marion said. “I mean it’s on their property. The tree fell, so they’re responsible for it.”

The city has since marked the tree with a yellow dot, indicating crews will tear down the tree.



