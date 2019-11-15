News

Man found with loaded handgun, cocaine, $1,300 cash arrested

MADISON, Wis. - A concerned person called Madison police around 7:00 a.m. Friday seeing a man who appeared to have a handgun tucked in his waistband in the 1500 block of Troy Drive, according to Madison police.

Officers made contact with Tywaun K. Reynolds, 20, inside a parked car.

Police said Reynolds struggled with officers but was eventually arrested.

Officers said they recovered a 9mm-Glock with an extended 11-round magazine, 14 grams of cocaine and $1,300 in cash. 

Reynolds could face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine while armed, resisting arrest and bail jumping.
 

