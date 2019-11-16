Man found not guilty for Rock County homicide

Angela Major, Janesville Gazette

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Jacob M. Davenport, 38, was found not guilty Friday night for the February killing of James Tomten.

Tomten was found shot to death Feb. 9 inside his car on Beloit's west side. Days after, police determined a suspect using security camera footage from a grocery store and a nearby home.

The next two months passed without an arrest being made, but eventually, police linked Davenport to the crime.

Davenport chose to testify today after saying he wasn't going to yesterday. His defense attorney Michael Murphy said he feels relieved. Davenport was facing charges of first degree intentional homicide. #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 16, 2019

Davenport was found in April in Texas. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office in Texas says Davenport was booked into jail after Beloit police filed a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, Davenport testified on his own behalf.

"I think it played a huge role, frankly," said defense attorney Michael Shannon Murphy.

Murphy said the decision for Davenport to testify was ultimately made after a witness who was subpoenaed to testify on his behalf did not show up.

"We rolled the dice and decided Jacob would testify. I think it was effective," he said.

Closing arguments centered on whether Davenport was the person seen in security footage. Call logs and cell phone data also played a role his innocence, Murphy said.

"It turned into a battle of the experts," he said. "When the state provided us with cell phone mapping and records, we were obliged to respond to that by hiring our own expert. He did an excellent job spelling out the mapping evidence to the jury."

Murphy said he has high hopes for Davenport's future.

"He's got a lot of potential," he said. "He's a smart guy. He's got a great family. He's a hard worker as well. I hope he can remain sober, get that part of his life behind him."



