MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said a man was found injured after a fight on the city's south side Thursday during which a gun was fired.
Police said the fight was reported at around 10:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of Frazier Ave. The man did not suffer a gunshot wound.
A witness reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and a spent shell casing was found in the area. Police said people were seen running and driving away from the area when officers arrived.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
