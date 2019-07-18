Man found guilty of 16 counts of child pornography, faces at least 15 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin Rapids man faces at least 15 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of 16 counts of producing, attempting to produce and possessing child pornography.

Police said Alexander Kawleski, 42, recorded himself sexually assaulting a girl who was between 15 and 16 years old in 2013. He kept a copy of the assault on a flash drive, which a friend found and gave to a Wisconsin Rapids Police Department detective, according to a news release form the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The same flash drive contained recordings of two minor females, one between 13 and 14 years old and the other between 15 and 16 years old, while they were in the bathroom, getting undressed and getting in and out of the shower. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said neither victim was aware they were being filed.

Kawleski faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each of the first 15 counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and a maximum of 10 years on the last count of possessing child pornography.



