Man found dead in Appleton had been shot multiple times
APPLETON, Wis. - Police say an autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in Appleton was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers responding to a disturbance involving several people in a basement early Sunday found the man's body. Police are trying to find witnesses to the shooting.
An autopsy was done Monday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Man points gun at woman while brushing his teeth during road rage incident, police say
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
Next Story
Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
- Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say
- Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit
- Dane County Humane Society running $5 cat adoption special
- Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car
- Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI