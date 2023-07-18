Madison
Digital Producer
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- A man found dead following a house fire in rural Cottage Grove last week died from injuries unrelated to the fire, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the man's death is not criminal in nature, "thus no further investigation is warranted."
The fire broke out around 8:40 a.m. last Wednesday at a home on Baxter Road east of Cottage Grove, sending up a plume of black smoke that was visible from nearby Interstate 94.
The home is considered a total loss.
Officials have not been able to determine what caused the fire due to the extent of the damage to the home.
The man's name has not been released.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.