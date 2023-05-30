MONONA, Wis. -- A Madison man was arrested Monday night after the Monona Police Department said he sped away from an officer on the Beltline at more than 100 mph.
In a news release, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said an officer was monitoring traffic speeds on the Beltline at South Towne Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday when they saw the 39-year-old man driving roughly 80 mph on the highway.
When the officer tried to stop the driver, he reportedly pulled onto the shoulder, slowed down and then sped off, heading east at more than 100 mph.
The officer ended the chase, but law enforcement officials began working to track down the driver.
Another officer later saw the man near the area of Brandie and Ziegler roads on the east side of Madison. After roughly an hour of searching, officers from Monona and a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested the man outside a building in the 800 block of Brandie Road.
The man reportedly told officers he "freaked" out and should have stopped when first caught speeding.
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of felony eluding as well as a parole violation.
