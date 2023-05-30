Monona Police Department dash cam traffic stop May 29
Courtesy: Monona Police Department.

MONONA, Wis. -- A Madison man was arrested Monday night after the Monona Police Department said he sped away from an officer on the Beltline at more than 100 mph.

In a news release, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said an officer was monitoring traffic speeds on the Beltline at South Towne Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday when they saw the 39-year-old man driving roughly 80 mph on the highway.