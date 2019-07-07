LIVE NOW

Man fleeing police strikes, kills motorcyclist in Wisconsin

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Authorities say a suspected car thief in an SUV that was being pursued by sheriff's deputies struck and killed a motorcyclist in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started after 4 p.m. Saturday, after a caller reported a 2013 Jeep Liberty was taken from Star Prairie Township without permission by someone under a no-contact order.

Deputies attempted to stop the jeep north of New Richmond but the driver refused to pull over. During the chase the driver attempted to pass several vehicles in the village of Deer Park and struck one of a group of motorcyclists making a left turn.

The Jeep driver fled on foot but was caught after a short pursuit. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

New Richmond is about 35 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

