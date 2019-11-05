Man fatally shot by police in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - Authorities say a man has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation, says two officers conducted a traffic stop Monday night and during the stop an officer fired his gun, striking the person inside. Authorities say a firearm was recovered at the scene, but they did not yet describe the circumstances that led the officer to shoot the man.

DOJ says authorities performed lifesaving measures and the man was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

