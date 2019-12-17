LIVE NOW

Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police identified

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:43 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:43 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man fatally shot by

Milwaukee police. Twenty-three-year-old Kean Walker was shot Sunday night after he was pulled over for reckless driving. Police say he fired at officers following a short pursuit and three officers returned fire.

Walker died later at the hospital. The officers, who were not injured, are on administrative leave while Wauwatosa police lead an investigation into the shooting. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

 

