Man falls from balcony at Milwaukee performing arts center

MILWAUKEE - A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after falling from a balcony at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened late Friday during the Young Milwaukee Holiday Gala, the annual fundraiser for Journey House, a nonprofit serving low-income children and families.

More than a thousand people were at the event. It was shut down early after the 48-year-old man fell.

Journey House board member Carmen Ventura told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the organization didn't know how the fall occurred. Police were investigating.

