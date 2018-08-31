News

Man falls down Lake Redstone steps damaged by flood, dies

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

LAVALLE, Wis. - An Illinois man died Wednesday after falling down some damaged wooden steps at Lake Redstone, according to a release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies received a call around 10:35 a.m. reporting someone had fallen down a flight of stairs at E4589 Kingfisher Circle, officials said. 

James Sikich, 70, was walking down wooden stairs that led down to Lake Redstone, according to the release. The stairs had been heavily damaged during the recent heavy rain and storms.

Sikich fell near a broken section of the stairs caused by an uprooted tree, officials said. He fell about 20 feet down the steep hill and died.

Officials believe the incident happened late in the morning Tuesday.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected.

