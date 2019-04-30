Man facing OWI after crashing motorcycle in Green County construction zone
TOWN OF SYLVESTER, Wis. - A Broadhead man is accused of crashing his motorcycle while drunk in Green County.
Deputies were called to the intersection of County Highway KK and Radio Lane in the Town of Sylvester on Sunday.
Deputies say Kyle Olson, 30, of Broadhead, was operating his motorcycle westbound on a portion of KK that is closed for construction.
Olson lost control of the motorcycle and crashed it on the shoulder of the road, according to a release from the Green County Sheriff’s Office. He was not wearing head gear and suffered serious injuries, according to the release.
Olson was arrested for operating while under the influence, first offense, failure to keep vehicle under control, operating a motorcycle without a license and operating on a closed highway.
