Man drowns in Big Green Lake Saturday, sheriff's office says

GREEN LAKE, Wis. - The Green County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man drowned in Big Green Lake Saturday evening, according to a press release.

The release said Green Lake County dispatchers received multiple reports of a possible drowning victim Saturday. The Sheriff’s Department Boat Patrol responded to the call.

According to the release, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said they placed markers at the victim’s last known location and were able to locate the man in 109 feet of water around 7:15 p.m.

The victim was recovered about a half an hour later and was transported to shore, the release said.

According to deputies, the Green Lake County coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by numerous agencies, including several fire and police departments and water rescue teams. In the release, officials also noted the assistance of concerned citizens who maintained a safe perimeter for rescue workers to act.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the name of the deceased is being withheld while the investigation is completed.

New information from Green Lake County officials will be made available as it is ready.