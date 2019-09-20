Man doing yard work injured in gas explosion, fire official says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man doing yard work was injured after a gas explosion Friday, a Sun Prairie fire official said.

Sun Prairie firefighters responded at 12:25 p.m. to the 5300 block of Kelley Road after a report of a gas explosion and an injured person, a Dane County dispatcher said.

Sun Prairie Fire Marshall Mark Mlekush said the man was doing yard work when the explosion happened. There was no active fire when crews arrived.

A log with charred bark and a charred stump in the yard were visible from the road.

The man suffered burns to his upper body and he was taken to UW Hospital, fire officials said.

The fire department is investigating the incident, and there's no danger to anybody at the scene, Mlekush said.

