Man dies while in custody of Green Bay police

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay police say a man who was taken into custody overnight has died.

WLUK-TV reports that police had responded to a report of a man causing several disturbances. The suspect was eventually apprehended when he would not obey commands.

Police say the man appeared to have a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, where he died. No further details were released.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.