Man dies of gunshot wound after allegedly attacking woman
LODI, Wis. - The Lodi Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Sunset Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance, according to a news release.
A 37-year-old woman said the man she lives with attacked her and choked her. She told police that she was able to get out of the house but then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
The man was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound.
