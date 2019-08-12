Man dies in UTV crash in Rome; passenger says driver was 'incoherent'

File photo

ROME, Wis. - A man died in a utility terrain vehicle crash in Rome on Sunday afternoon.

Rome police said the 42-year-old man died in a crash when the UTV left the road and struck a mailbox before overturning and coming to rest upside down.

The crash happened on the 100 block of 14th Avenue, according to the incident report.

A 12-year-old boy passenger told officers the driver had been incoherent before the crash and that he had been closing his eyes and drifting on and off the road. Officials said that boy was transported by Nekoosa Ambulance to Riverview Hospital.

