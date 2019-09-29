Man dies in single-car Town of Albion crash

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of an early Saturday morning single-car crash in the Town of Albion.

According to a news release, Cody S. Rivera, 22, of Edgerton, died after a crash near the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 12:26 a.m.

Officials said Rivera was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The release said additional testing is underway at this time.

