Man dies in single-car Town of Albion crash
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of an early Saturday morning single-car crash in the Town of Albion.
According to a news release, Cody S. Rivera, 22, of Edgerton, died after a crash near the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 12:26 a.m.
Officials said Rivera was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The release said additional testing is underway at this time.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Mayor Rhodes-Conway speaks on Police Chief Koval's retirement
- Police respond to shots-fired call in Fitchburg
- Milwaukee man shot, killed while driving
- Madison Police Chief Koval announces retirement
- Police: Group of teens tackles, beats, and robs 23-year-old in downtown Madison
- 7-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after teen hits him with ATV