Man dies after being trapped in a machine at Sub-Zero in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police confirmed a man is dead after an accident at the Sub-Zero Group building in Fitchburg on Friday night.

According to officers, Fitchburg police, Fitchburg fire and Fitch-Rona EMS responded to a call for a man trapped in a machine at 8:14 p.m.

Police said the man later died.

Fitchburg police are investigating the incident, but don't believe foul play was involved.

Information regarding the employee's identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

