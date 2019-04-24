Man could see 40 years in prison for downloading child porn videos

Jessica Arp

MADISON, Wis. - A man accused of downloading pornographic material of children has been charged by a federal grand jury.

Brian Garbe, 44, of Janesville, was charged with three counts of receiving child pornography.

According to investigators, he downloaded videos of minors engaging in sexual acts from the internet on February 27, March 3 and October 18, 2016.

If convicted, he could be sentenced 5 to 40 years in a federal prison.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.