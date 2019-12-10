PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Man charged in Dane County with trying to have his probation agent killed

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 09:12 AM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 09:13 AM CST

A man is charged in Dane County with trying to have his probation agent killed because the agent was trying to put him in a drug treatment facility.

A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Christopher Dolajeck with solicitation of first-degree homicide. Dolajeck is accused of offering another inmate at the Dane County Jail $1,000 to kill the state Department of Corrections agent.

The complaint says the inmate agreed to wear a wire and recorded Dolajeck talking about how he would get the money to pay for the murder. Dolajeck is on probation for a felony drug possession conviction in Columbia County

