Man charged with trapping, killing domestic cats gets 3 years' probation
PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage man was sentenced to three years of probation after being charged with trapping domestic cats on his property and killing them.
Paul Greiner, 74, pleaded no contest Monday to one count of stalking, and the court found him guilty of that charge, according to court records. Four other counts of stalking and one count of mistreating animals were dismissed.
On March 22, town of Lewiston resident Liz Masterson called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had found the bodies of multiple cats on her property near Anacker Road. She found another dead cat on March 25. Masterson said she found nine cats in total.
Another resident identified the neighborhood the cats went missing from, which helped lead detectives to Greiner. Officers found evidence that indicated Greiner was trapping domestic cats on his property near some bird feeders, officials said. Three of the dead cats have been identified as being domesticated cats from Portage.
Greiner was sentenced Monday to three years of probation with several stipulations, including not having contact with several neighbors or being on their property, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay restitution. He is scheduled for a restitution hearing Jan. 11.
