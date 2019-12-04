Man charged with damaging state Supreme Court chambers

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Madison man with damaging the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers.

Court records show 26-year-old Timothy Binford was charged Monday with felony property damage and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, Binford smashed a table and threw papers, name plates and electronics around the chambers on Nov. 26.

He told investigators that he touched two statutes, saw dragons and snakes on one of them and a "fury of rage" came over them. He said he had drank one beer and taken CBD oil.

