Man charged in northside homicide gets probation instead of jail time
MADISON, Wis. - The man charged in a northside homicide will get probation instead of jail time.
Korey V. Johnson is charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Ciara Philumalee, who was killed in an apartment on West Karstens Drive in July 2017. He pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in May and two charges were dismissed
On Wednesday, Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison and four years extended supervision, which were both stayed, meaning he will serve seven years of probation.
Johnson was one of three people charged in Philumalee's death, including Jennifer Lovick and Donald Davis Jr. Davis is scheduled for a jury trial in June. Lovick and Johnson were found together in Token Creek Park last August. Davis was found after a 12 mile police chase.
