Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 07:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:17 PM CDT

KINGSTON, Mo. - The Missouri farmer charged in the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers will stay in jail until further notice.

The decision came from a judge after Garland Nelson appeared via video Thursday.

Nelson was denied bond as authorities processed human remains found on his property Wednesday.

Nicholas Diemel, 35, and his brother, Justin Diemel, 24, were first reported missing more than a week ago.

Nelson is currently charged with tampering with the Diemels' rental truck and abandoning it in a commuter lot after the brothers visited his farm.

