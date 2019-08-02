Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
KINGSTON, Mo. - The Missouri farmer charged in the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers will stay in jail until further notice.
The decision came from a judge after Garland Nelson appeared via video Thursday.
Nelson was denied bond as authorities processed human remains found on his property Wednesday.
Nicholas Diemel, 35, and his brother, Justin Diemel, 24, were first reported missing more than a week ago.
Nelson is currently charged with tampering with the Diemels' rental truck and abandoning it in a commuter lot after the brothers visited his farm.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Cyanobacteria bloom causes concern among UW partners, community officials
Next Story
'We believe victims': Understanding the impact of Quintez Cephus' not guilty verdict
Local And Regional News
- 'We believe victims': Understanding the impact of Quintez Cephus' not guilty verdict
- Madison police find shell casings while investigating shots fired report
- Online puppy scams on the rise in Wisconsin
- Ella's Road to Recovery: a Verona native falls 60 feet in rock climbing accident
- Woman robbed on west side apartment steps
- Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans