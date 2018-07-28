LIVE NOW

Man charged in Milwaukee shooting plot released until trial

Posted: July 28, 2018 11:43 AM CDT

Updated: July 28, 2018 11:43 AM CDT

A federal judge ordered the release of a man charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee until his trial next month.

WITI-TV reports that as a condition of this release granted Friday, Samy Hamzeh must have GPS monitoring and be confined to a home until his trial on Aug 21.

Hamzeh was arrested in 2016 on two counts of possessing a machine gun and one count of possessing a silencer, which he bought from undercover FBI agents. Federal prosecutors allege he was planning to kill at least 30 people at a Masonic center to "defend Islam."

Federal public defenders say their client repeatedly protested the informants' proposals and that he only wanted a legal handgun to protect himself.

