Judge's gavel

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A man charged in connection with a January 2022 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead will stand trial next year.

Online court records show a trial for Amaree Goodall, 20, is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, 2024 and run through Feb. 16. Goodall is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.