Madison
Judge's gavel
Digital Producer
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A man charged in connection with a January 2022 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead will stand trial next year.
Online court records show a trial for Amaree Goodall, 20, is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, 2024 and run through Feb. 16. Goodall is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
READ MORE: ‘He did not deserve this’: Mother of man fatally shot outside Beloit Memorial High School wants justice for her son
Prosecutors allege Goodall shot 19-year-old Jion Broomfield outside of Beloit Memorial High School on the night of Jan. 29, 2022. Goodall was arrested in Michigan about two months after the shooting.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.