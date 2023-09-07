W. Washington Ave. Park St. fatal crash scene

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man who was arrested in connection with one of two fatal crashes that occurred within hours of each other along West Washington Ave. last month now faces charges of homicide.

Online court records show Alex C. Yeung, 25, was charged Thursday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.