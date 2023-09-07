MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man who was arrested in connection with one of two fatal crashes that occurred within hours of each other along West Washington Ave. last month now faces charges of homicide.
Online court records show Alex C. Yeung, 25, was charged Thursday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
During an initial appearance Thursday, Yeung's signature bond was set at $500 per case. As a condition of his bond, he must submit to remote alcohol monitoring, cannot possess or consume alcohol and cannot operate a motor vehicle.
Yeung was arrested following an August 9 crash near the intersection of West Washington Ave. and South Park Street that left an 83-year-old man dead.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Dane County, a DeForest police officer who was stopped at the intersection at around 9 p.m. heard screeching tires and saw a white sedan strike a silver sedan, causing both vehicles to spin.
Yeung was found inside the white sedan and allegedly appeared dazed and confused. The driver of the silver sedan was found with deep cuts on his head and was going in and out of consciousness.
The complaint alleges that Yeung was driving at 80mph just four seconds before the crash. He hit the brakes about a second before the crash but was still going 56.6mph at the time of impact.
Both Yeung and the other man were taken to UW Hospital. The other man was pronounced dead at around 10:15 p.m. that night. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the torso.
While searching Yeung's car, officers allegedly found an empty bottle of wine on the passenger floorboard. Yeung told officers at the hospital that he did not drink any of the wine on the night of the crash and had not been drinking anything prior to the incident.
According to the complaint, Yeung failed multiple field sobriety tests while at the hospital including following an officer's finger and reciting part of the alphabet. Yeung broke his ankle in the crash and was given doses of both fentanyl and ketamine by hospital staff prior to the field sobriety tests being administered.
A chemical test of Yeung's blood allegedly revealed a blood alcohol content of .146.
