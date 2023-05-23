MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man charged in a fatal hit and run never hit the brakes before striking and killing a pedestrian, a complaint alleges.
Anthony Moore, 23, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death. Online court records show his cash bond was set at $100,000 per case during an initial appearance Tuesday.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the Dane County Circuit Court alleges Moore struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection of Aberg Ave. and Shopko Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the pedestrian as Nicole McDougal, 40, of Madison. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary results of an examination show she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the complaint, a witness told officers that McDougal was crossing Aberg Ave. with a walk signal. The witness said he heard a loud crash and looked up to see a black sedan traveling east on Aberg Ave. after running a red light. The witness reported that the sedan did not stop and was traveling at around 50-60 mph when McDougal was hit.
A second witness also reported seeing a black or blue sedan run a red light going about 60 mph while traveling east on Aberg Ave. before striking McDougal. The second witness reported seeing the vehicle briefly swerve into a grassy median before driving off.
Officers were able to locate a sedan in the 700 block of Jacobson Ave. that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported that the vehicle had severe damage to the front hood and front windshield. A person was seen running from the vehicle carrying a black satchel-type bag.
The complaint alleges that the vehicle was registered to two owners, one them being Moore. From prior contacts, officers said Moore is known to carry a black satchel.
The caller reported that there was about a 10 minute gap between when they saw the person run from the vehicle and when they called 911. At around the same time, the complaint alleges Moore called from the 700 block of Gannon Ave. to report his vehicle as stolen.
Moore described the same vehicle as the suspect vehicle and gave the same license plate. The 700 block of Gannon Ave is three blocks away from where the vehicle was found.
Officers found Moore in the 700 block of Gannon Ave. and took him into custody. A K9 unit tracked Moore to a residence near where he was detained. A black satchel was allegedly recovered during a search of the residence.
The complaint alleges Moore struggled to stay awake while speaking with officers while he was detained and even fell asleep multiple times. He allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests, instead asking for a blood draw.
Moore allegedly told officer he might experience a withdrawal from Percocet while in jail. Officers allegedly heard Moore say "I killed somebody" while speaking to someone during a phone call.
