MADISON, Wis. -- An Edgerton man charged with killing his mother in a drunk driving crash on Madison’s west side last year was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.
Thomas Monson, 57, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, eighth-offense operating while under the influence and operating a vehicle while suspended causing death.
The charges stem from an April 2022 crash that left Monson's 84-year-old mother dead. Paramedics at the scene allegedly had to physically help him in order for him to walk to the ambulance without falling and one paramedic allegedly said he "smelled like a distillery."
Monson pleaded guilty in April of this year to charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and the other charges were dismissed. His five year prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of extended supervision.
As a condition of his release, he cannot use or possess alcohol, must submit to remote breath monitoring and must complete a risk and needs assessment. Monson's driver's license was also revoked for four years and upon regaining his license he will be required to have an ignition interlock device for four years.
