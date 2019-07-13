Man caught stealing inside Mallards team store
MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested after stealing from the Madison Mallards team store Friday night.
According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officers were dispatched to the Mallards team store on North Sherman Avenue at 11 p.m. after reports of a burglar being in the store.
Authorities set up a perimeter outside the store, and a K-9 team went into the stadium just as the 30-year-old male suspect was leaving. Officials said the man tried to escape but could not outrun the K-9.
The man was taken to jail on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting and possession of tools used for burglary.
An investigation is ongoing.
