Man carrying large knife in backpack threatens to kill MG&E worker
MADISON, Wis. - A man who had a large knife in his backpack threatened to kill a Madison Gas and Electric worker early Saturday morning.
According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, MG&E workers at North Baldwin Street and East Johnson Street called at 2:17 a.m. to report a drunken, 26-year-old man was bothering them and interfered with their work.
Officials said the man threatened to kill one of the workers.
Police said they found the knife in the man's backpack while searching him. The man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife before being brought to jail.
An investigation is ongoing.
