Man breaks leg, requires surgery following hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A man broke his leg and will require surgery following a hit-and-run in Madison on Saturday night.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. after a report that a 32-year-old man hit a 38-year-old man with his vehicle.

The post said witnesses provided officers with the location of the driver's vehicle, which was parked outside of his home.

Officers said they made contact with the man, who admitted to driving but denied hitting any pedestrians.

Police said there was probable cause to arrest the 32-year-old for a hit-and-run that caused injury. The man was later taken to jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

