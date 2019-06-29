Man breaks jaw, loses tooth after being punched at the Sylvee
MADISON, Wis. - A man's jaw was broken and he lost a tooth when he was punched in the face at the Sylvee on Friday night, officials said.
The downtown Madison venue was hosting the Legacy Fighting Alliance mixed martial arts event.
A post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog said the 29-year-old victim was incapacitated from alcohol and unable to provide a statement.
According to authorities, a witness said they saw a person punch the victim and gave a limited description of their appearance. An investigation is ongoing.
