Man breaks jaw, loses tooth after being punched at the Sylvee

MADISON, Wis. - A man's jaw was broken and he lost a tooth when he was punched in the face at the Sylvee on Friday night, officials said.

The downtown Madison venue was hosting the Legacy Fighting Alliance mixed martial arts event.

A post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog said the 29-year-old victim was incapacitated from alcohol and unable to provide a statement.

According to authorities, a witness said they saw a person punch the victim and gave a limited description of their appearance. An investigation is ongoing.

