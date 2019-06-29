News

Man breaks jaw, loses tooth after being punched at the Sylvee

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man's jaw was broken and he lost a tooth when he was punched in the face at the Sylvee on Friday night, officials said.

The downtown Madison venue was hosting the Legacy Fighting Alliance mixed martial arts event. 

A post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog said the 29-year-old victim was incapacitated from alcohol and unable to provide a statement. 

According to authorities, a witness said they saw a person punch the victim and gave a limited description of their appearance. An investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration