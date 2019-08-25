Man bikes 3,000 miles to reduce firearm violence, provides gun violence hotline

MADISON, Wis. - When a Michigan man reached Madison, Wisconsin, he had biked 2,998 miles across the country to raise awareness about gun violence and to offer people a conversation that could save lives. He has 320 more miles to go.

Scott Hite started the website waitone.org, which offers a phone number to call for anyone considering using firearms to harm another person. Hite calls it "wait one" because he asks that people wait one minute, hour or day, for example, and rethink the decision to harm others.

Hite said it'​​​​​​s important to have someone to talk to in the moments leading up to a possible shooting.

Hite came up with the idea for a gun violence hotline after he heard of the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting, which killed 12 people and injured 70 more, according to Hite. He said the shooter had called a mental health hotline and explained that call was the shooter's cry for someone to talk him out of it. Nobody answered the phone.

Hite carries three phones with him at all times that are linked to the website's number so that he'll never miss a call.

"If you want to call, call," Hite said. "Talk about what's going on that's motivating you to use a firearm to harm other people. Things change, and people need to understand that they can work through whatever is happening."

Hite's website has gained attention as he's ridden, including with former President Barack Obama, who sent Hite a letter after Hite emailed him.

"You're right that if there is even one thing we can do to reduce gun violence and to help all our people lead healthy, productive lives, then we have an obligation to try," Obama said in the letter. "As more of us come together with the kind of compassion and determination you described, I am certain we can make a lasting difference."

Former president Barack Obama's letter to Scott Hite

Anyone who calls the hotline can remain anonymous. The number is 833-924-8663.

