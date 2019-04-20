Police: Man battered, dragged out of home by four individuals

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating after a man was battered and dragged out of his east Madison home Friday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the man was confronted at his home on Vernon Avenue by three men and one woman who accused him of stealing at around 4:50 p.m. The suspects then left.

When they returned, they battered the man and dragged him outside to a rear parking lot. police said. According to autorities, witnesses reported the three men fleeing in vehicles, while the female left on foot.

The victim suffered road rash and multiple contusions to his head and body, officials said.

Police are investigating the incident. Probable cause was developed to charge the suspects with substantial battery, attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal damage to property.

